Vic Mensa Is Going For The “Victory” With Just Blaze

Southside Chicago rapper Vic Mensa is back with a new visual via his Roc Nation situation. The track “Victory” gets a production assist from Just Blaze who puts Vic Mensa in a different light than his typical politically charged raps.

The “Victory” visual shows Vic riding around in a clean luxury SUV while he kicks his bars over stellar Just Blaze production. Later in the visual Vic takes to the bikes as him and his crew do wheelies through the intersections of his hometown.

The black and white visual carries a serious tone as Vic Mensa typically does, but this visual is crisp and highly artistic as the video glitches with the negative filter.

Vic Mensa’s I Tape is now available on all streaming services with features from Zacari, Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean to name a few.