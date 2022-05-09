Vince Staples Turns ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ Into A Musical

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Recently Vince Staples gave us a visual look at his critically acclaimed album Ramona Park Broke My Heart via a new musical Ramona Park Broke My Heart The Musical. The special experience gave fans a chance to see Vince performing new songs from the project as well as music from his entire career.

The musical features a made up flower shop called, Ramona’s Roses, paying homage to his childhood neighborhood of Ramona Park in Long Beach. From new cuts to older ones, this is Vince in his prime. Currently, Vince Staples is on tour with Tyler, the Creator and just performed at Coachella.