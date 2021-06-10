Viral Star M City JR Releases New Single “Put It Down”

M City JR who reached platinum and viral tiktok success for his hit single “Addicted to My Ex” has been steadily releasing singles throughout the past year via his Yacht Club Social Network imprint.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

International Platinum recording artist M City JR recently released his newest single “Put it Down (football player)”. The Detroit star was inspired by the end zone dances football players do when they score a touchdown.

“That’s exactly how I feel when I ‘Touchdown’ in a City and score with the ladies,” says M City JR. “Like I have to do a little dance.” M City JR who reached platinum and viral tiktok success for his hit single “Addicted to My Ex” has been steadily releasing singles throughout the past year via his Yacht Club Social Network imprint. Stay tuned for a future album and singles later this year.