Visionary Dante Tweaks Shares How TrapRock is More Than a New Genre

For ages, music has been the unspoken language connecting artists with souls around the world. There are several genres of music, and each of them has a separate appeal to the human soul. A breed of new artists has recently started exploring various sub-genres to develop contemporary music that is unique and cutting edge. Following the trend, Dante Tweaks, another visionary rapper, and musician has introduced his own genre of contemporary music called “TrapRock.” The Trap star has recently launched his single “Off The Bat” in this genre, creating quite a buzz across digital media platforms.

Dante Tweaks was born and brought up in the Bronx, a place known to be the cradle of rock and hip-hop music. The diverse music culture eventually had a profound impact on Dante. It eventually led to a growing interest in rock music that is hard-hitting and cutting edge. Dante started composing tunes from a very early age. To pursue his passion for music as a career, Dante moved to Connecticut. Here, he noticed a gap in the entertainment industry and knew he had to do something to bridge it with his talent.

Dante was only 19 when his first single was played on Hot 93.7, Connecticut’s most popular hip-hop radio station. This achievement was a much-needed boost for him to hone his craft. Another single by Dante titled “Plug Ran Dry” was listed at number 69 on the UK iTunes Charts. He kept pushing his limits and fearlessly experimented with various genres to develop a unique and electrifying sound that he calls TrapRock. Dante believes his new sound will enthrall audiences like ever before. It has the potential to form several other sub-genres in the future.

Today, Dante is an accomplished rock star who is taking his TrapRock to new heights every day. His love for music, being identified as a Trapstar, and because of all the struggles he has been through to pursue music, Dante has a crazy follower base across digital media. The artist receives an average of 2,000 streams per month on Spotify, and the number is only increasing every month.

He owns an independent record label named Howell Records, which has a recording studio. Howell Studio is the only recording studio in Connecticut that is endorsed by Hot 93.7, the hip-hop radio station. The Trapstar has also performed with notable artists Grafh, Young Dirty Bastard, and Street Gena. He believes his TrapRock sound is the beginning of a new movement in Connecticut that will encourage more aspiring artists and passion-driven people to follow in his footsteps.

After years of struggle and single-handedly building a team and starting a studio, Dante Tweaks is now the boss in his space. His debut TrapRock single titled “Off the Bat” is taking digital media by storm. This highly energetic music expresses his thoughts in a unique way that will resonate with people in CT and those from his community. The artist has also recently launched his debut album TrapRock: Volume 1. With the overwhelming response, he is getting for his sound, Dante is excited and optimistic about the kind of feedback that his album will earn from his listeners.