Vudumane drops his latest single “Somebody” ft. Davido

Superstar Rapper/Afro-Artist Vudumane releases a hit record with household award-winning artist Davido. Vudumane from Ghana is a versatile threat in the music industry and has done huge things as an independent artist.

This New face is no rookie to the game, Vudumane has been an active artist for 28 years now and when talking with Vudu he had this to say, “I’ve never had a problem working hard, I know I have what it takes I just need people to tune in.”

Vudumane has successfully achieved 600k followers on Instagram and has hinted that he is working with a major artist in the industry on a record soon to come out. It is only the beginning for this superstar talent, with the will to win and the grit to sustain the tough road of the music industry, Vudumane is well on his way to stardom.