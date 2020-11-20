Wale And Gunna Connect For New Video Titled, “Flawed”

(AllHipHop Music)
Accompanied by a smoked out visual with old schools and curvaceous women, Wale and Gunna have connected for a visual that is sure to heat up your speakers as we head into the Winter months and
snuggle cuffing season. According to a written release to the press, “Flawed is a poignant breakup song cast in the misty middleground between rap and R&B. Together, Wale and Gunna capture the pain of reminiscing while you’re walking out the door.”
Directed by Joseph Desrosiers and Melissa Forde (Rihanna) the video concludes with a twist at the end, as Young Thug makes a cameo appearance in the sultry and somewhat dark visual about loves the way love can ebb and flow. The visual follows up Wale release earlier this Summer, as Wale released his impactful and timely The Imperfect Storm EP.
Like past Wale hits, “Flawed” is emotionally raw and insightful. Reflecting on a breakup, he outlines why this relationship won’t work, sadly but assuredly rapping and singing. Long after the song ends, his powerful hook resonates: “Everybody flawed, I could never need you.” Get it HERE.