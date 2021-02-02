Wale Give Us A Pandemic Flow With “Good Vibes (Za)”

(AllHipHop Music)
Wale gives us a recap of sorts with the pandemic flow encompassing everything we have been through over the past year and some change. There’s no question that this isn’t the official video and maybe we don’t get one for this song, but this visualizer, as it’s said to be in the title on Youtube, will be an unusual time capsule from an unusual time in the music industry.
A time where everyone was in the house, where there’s no touring and lives seem to get as dark as it could possibly get for so many with COVID-19. This is what music is for in so many ways; documenting the world around us and the times that we live in.