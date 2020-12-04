Wallie the Sensei Taps 42 Dugg For “Scandalous” Remix

(AllHipHop Music)
Wallie the Sensei is the newest rapper to come out of Compton, California, and he’s not letting anything stop him from getting to the top. The West Coast spitter exploded onto the rap scene with his breakout single “Scandalous,” and now he returns to unleash the official remix tapping Detroit’s own 42 Dugg.
Released via Capitol Records, the new record bridges the gap between Cali and Detroit, as 42 Dugg adds his flair to the original banger. Given both artists’ backgrounds in the streets, the remix proves to be the perfect match as they both slide over the heartfelt beat. With Wallie reflecting on having to fend for himself, 42 Dugg reflects on his journey making it out while his friends remain behind bars.
Prior to the remix, “Scandalous” has accumulated over 5 million views on Youtube and counting.
Listen above and vibe out!