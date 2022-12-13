Warner Artist 2KBaby Opens Up With “Stand Love”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

From the trenches to a Billboard charting, platinum selling artist, 2KBaby is a stand out talent worthy of your serious attention. When 2KBaby gifts us with a record, you can feel it, you can see his story and his pain as he depicts the vision.

A lot has happened in the past two years for 2KBaby. Despite becoming a star, and opening up a lane for Kentucky, 2K faced the sudden passing of his father and was still able to churn out hits and ink a major deal.

From the death of close ones and friends being incarcerated, coupled with his loyalty being tested within his own circle, 2K has found therapy in his music..

“At this point I don’t know what love is exactly or if I’m doing it right. Nor do I feel like anybody else knows for sure either. How can any one person claim their way of thinking or perception is the right one. At the same time though, I’m tired of trying to figure it out. I feel like I’m destroying myself expecting anything else from others other than them to please & satisfy themselves. I can’t stand love because it’s a myth. Or is it?”

Produced by KyleYouMadeThat, 2KBaby to glides across the track with his smooth vocals and impressive melodies. The Louisville, Kentucky standout is in a groove and with his recently announced project Scared 2 Luv coming soon, we are excited to hear more from the underrated and talented act as we get closer to the project’s release.