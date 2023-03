Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Renovation” has received support from major stars like Zaytoven and Chief Keef.

IE native Wavez drops new single “Renovation.” Stream it on all Digital Platforms. Cosigned by a laundry list of major stars, including Zaytoven and Chief Keef stay tuned for more of Wavez in 2023.

Connect with Wavez:

https://www.instagram.com/officialwavez/