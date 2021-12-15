What You Need to Know About Rashad Lewis Aka DMajor

DMajor was born in Fayetteville, NC, and has lived all over the U.S. as his parents were in the military. He later graduated from Duke and chose to pursue an entrepreneurial path. Operating in and out of Atlanta, Charlotte, and Orlando, DMajor established several businesses in the tech world and music industry. This was in line […]

DMajor was born in Fayetteville, NC, and has lived all over the U.S. as his parents were in the military. He later graduated from Duke and chose to pursue an entrepreneurial path. Operating in and out of Atlanta, Charlotte, and Orlando, DMajor established several businesses in the tech world and music industry. This was in line with his long-term passion for music and technology.

DMajor believes that he has tons of ideas on how to innovate and be creative within the tech and music arenas. Also, he is passionate about providing educational outlets for artists to learn how to better leverage technology to scale their careers. DMajor considers himself fortunate to have the resources to pursue these passions simultaneously.

Aside from his non-profit tech enterprises, DMajor started BNR Records as a producer with the desire to provide artists with a one-stop shop for recording, media, and full creative control. BNR Records is an independent label with a focus on pop and urban. DMajor later transitioned into an artist when musicians signed to the label roster did not display the work ethic, drive, and determination needed to succeed in music.

Since making his debut as an artist, DMajor has released a couple of hits, among them “Turks and Caicos” and “No Time.” You can also listen to more of his tracks on Spotify and other streaming platforms. He is also swiftly gaining a loyal fan base in various regions.

DMajor’s goal is to continue impacting and changing more lives and making the world a better place for everyone.