Where is Carlos Foley? The real question is where have these two artists been hiding? Albert J and Slim Chance seem to have come out of nowhere with a project that is easily competing with the big dogs. Every aspect of Where is Carlos Foley seems to be a bullseye. The production is strong and is guaranteed to keep the listener’s attention, the wordplay and bars are next level and then the concept of the project is mind-blowing.

They take us on a journey through the dark world of supplying, consuming, and the addiction of drugs. But they do it with such creativity. No preaching or generic lines like drugs are bad kids, just raw storytelling that everyone can relate with. Don’t get it twisted this is far from a dark heavy-hearted project, it’s balanced well with their melodic approach on some very colorful palettes. These two artists have joined forces to paint a masterpiece of art. This could honestly be the hip-hop album of the year! Hats off to Slim Chance and Albert J for keeping the art of rap alive, their future looks extremely bright.

