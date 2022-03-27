Who’s WesPalmRich? Find Out in This Interview!

in this interview we sat down with WesPalmRich, a Hip Hop artist out of Detroit. He talked about his future aspiration as an artist, his life and more

Allhiphop: What first got you into music?

G.Gutta, that’s My father & he was a big staple in the Detroit music industry back in the early 2000’s other than him, just Poetry in general

Allhiphop: Who inspired you to make music?

WesPalmRich: Music inspired me most, my pops was in the music scene but he wasn’t a lyricist or anything like that, but hearing the music created by different people from different cultures all across the world at such young age really lit my artistic fire.

Allhiphop: How would you describe the music that you typically create?

WesPalmRich: Ghetto gospel. I talk about the feelings we believe aren’t supposed to be discussed. I make music for the troubled & if you ain’t never been in no trouble you ain’t gone understand what I say.

Allhiphop: What is your creative process like?

WesPalmRich: Ever-changing, I’m a big believer in not conforming, I keep an open mind when creating and it’s one of the few times I like to let my feelings lead me blindly & that’s how I end up making so many different tracks that cross multiple genres,

Allhiphop: Who would you most like to collaborate with?

WesPalmRich: My top 5 collaborations I’m excited to see happen would be; Lil Wayne, Drake, Andre 3000, Missy Elliot, & JMSN.

Allhiphop: If you could go open a show for any artist who would it be?

WesPalmRich: Drake. Strictly off the fact that like drake took over from Wayne, I plan on taking over this new generation from drake

Allhiphop: What is one message you would give to your fans?

WesPalmRich: Find God. Without the highest nothing, doing is possible, I’ve done, or I do would be possible. Your spirit is the most important part of yo body. Make sure you take care of it.

Allhiphop: What is the most useless talent you have?

WesPalmRich: Useless? Damn lol I like to imagine I use all my talents but if I had to say it would be my talent to disappear lmao I’m fasho an introvert who has minor extroverted ways so I love to stay to myself, sometimes to a fault.

Allhiphop: Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

WesPalmRich: N#### name me one person who doesn’t sing in the shower?! I know you prolly sing in the shower. I will be in there off a lil Sade-type vibes or my n#### JMSN. If not something smooth like that I’m usually working on song ideas since my vocal is pitch-perfect in there

Allhiphop: What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

WesPalmRich: Probably just being another cog in the system. Music helped me keep hold of my identity, especially when society shows you individuality isnt what they want.

Allhiphop: Where have you performed? What are your favorite and least favorite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

WesPalmRich: I’ve performed a little bit of everywhere, from church’s, to schools, bars, taverns, open mics, working towards the stadiums and arenas. No favorite or least, every chance I get to showcase my gift to even one person is a blessing from the LORD. As far as upcoming shows; Sada baby show @ oddbodys on the 25th, doing a show at my camps new venue called “Small Intimate Gatherings on the 26th, & Parables of the Poor album release on the 17th of April.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

WesPalmRich: Definitely made it more accessible and easier to create which is a beautiful thing, in the same sense it’s highly saturated now that it comes at such an ease to do. People don’t have the patience, better yet the desire to find an artist worth listening to… smh I do miss those times but I know they’ll be back and I’ll be at the forefront when they are.

Allhiphop: What is your favorite song to perform?

WesPalmRich: My favorite song to perform would be “Do It With A” from my Ain’t S### Free project. Another that’s unreleased would be “Burberry Flow” from Parables of the Poor releasing April 17th

Allhiphop: Which famous musicians do you admire most?

WesPalmRich: Lil Wayne, Drake, & Kanye are artists I resonate with on a much deeper level because they paved the way for creatives like myself to explore this new artistic realm of highly cultured creativity merged with the authenticity of the streets

Allhiphop: What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

WesPalmRich: Man, I was less than 20 years old facing my 3rd arrest for some potential weed s###. By nothing but the grace of God, what I was transporting wasn’t located during the search of my vehicle but I still faced some consequences that could’ve had me sitting down for a little bit.

Allhiphop: What is the best advice you’ve been given?

WesPalmRich: “If you know something that can help another man change the trajectory of their family’s life and his future, and you don’t share that information…. You selfish.“

~ Eric Thomas

If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

Make substance cool again.

Allhiphop: What’s next for you?

WesPalmRich: The WRL & beyond! DèCamp will be one of the biggest household names of the next century in all areas of entertainment & arts. We will single-handedly help foster an era where true dynamic creativity thrives and people feel inclined to share their vast spectrum of talents with the world.