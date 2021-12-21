Why Ascend Music Group Is the Next Big Player in the Industry

For ages, music labels have been artists’ gateway to stardom. These labels not only become a launchpad for budding artists but also define their identities in the public eye. In the modern world, a music label is not only responsible for landing stars’ shows and concerts – it becomes an extension of their personalities. Only […]

For ages, music labels have been artists’ gateway to stardom. These labels not only become a launchpad for budding artists but also define their identities in the public eye. In the modern world, a music label is not only responsible for landing stars’ shows and concerts – it becomes an extension of their personalities. Only a few labels have achieved the status of covering all the artists’ professional requisites and are committed to providing everything to scale up careers. Ascend Music Group is the new addition to the list that has already got top artists lining up to be signed.

Within a short period, Ascend Music Group has emerged as the hot new label for aspiring artists to launch themselves. Although new in this space, Ascend Music Group guarantees results by meeting all the criteria that an artist needs to shoot to stardom. Unlike most labels in the industry, Ascend Music Group allows long-term flexibility in its contracts. This allows the artist to work on multiple projects, including those separate from the label. Aside from this, Ascend Music Group ensures frequent releases and active media coverage to make sure the artist never moves out of the limelight.

Ascend Music Group’s contracts have limited recording commitments to let the artists work only at their convenience. While some music labels want to squeeze out the most from their artists based on a contract, Ascend Music Group is making a difference with artist-friendly policies. Since the label’s inception, the founders have focused on paying the artists well so they feel motivated. The artist is already offered a handsome advance, followed by the remaining amount at the time of signing the contract. To keep things simple and convenient for the artist, Ascend Music Group has kept limited merch rights and touring loyalty in its contract.

Apart from all these positive factors, every contract with Ascend Music Group includes complete tour support to the artist. This not only gives a tour a professional touch but also waives certain crucial management and planning tasks for the artist. Ascend Music Group wants to go beyond professionalism to add value to its artists’ careers. For this, Ascend Music Group funds almost all additional involvements like studio sessions, sound engineers, and even photoshoots to fast-track the production process.

What separates Ascend Music Group from faux labels in the industry is its artists’ extensive media publicity. From hiring a press secretary to getting a professional bio, everything is provided by the label. It doesn’t end there. Ascend Music Group organizes campaigns, concerts, and live performances to promote the artist on different media channels. The artist’s records are distributed both physically and through online music platforms to ensure it reaches its target audience nationwide.

To keep the contract as flexible as possible, Ascend Music Group always makes the next move after confirmation from the artist. The artist never feels burdened or liable by any means to work after collaborating with Ascend Music Group. The label is working to introduce more features to ensure its artists stand out in the industry in all respects.

Currently, Ascend Music Group is looking for unique talent. The label has everything it needs to offer artists the best launching platform to scale up their careers in the music industry. To Ascend Music Group, an artist is not just about creating a trend but an icon to inspire generations.