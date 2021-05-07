Whymen Grindin & Kwony Cash release “Backshots” Visual featuring Lil Donald

Whymen Grindin and Kwony Cash team up with Lil Donald for this new joint, “Backshots!”

Whymen Grindin and Kwony Cash return with the official music video for “Backshots,” off their joint project titled On Life Volume 1.

The project features Dope Boy Ra, Euro Gotit, Runway Richy, Tiffany Evans, Coca Vango, Scotty Atl, Poplord, and Lil Donald, with the deluxe version slated to be released this summer.

Whymen Grindin was born in San Francisco, but raised in a Bay Area town called Union City. He then moved to Atlanta to attend college, which is where his musical journey began. After creating and producing demos for several artists in Atlanta, he got a call about a meeting with Jermaine Dupri.

After that meeting, Whymen was able to put himself in position to record, engineer, and produce on several Gold and Platinum projects.

After 10 years in the music business as a producer, he set his focus on club promotions, which included booking major talent in all facets of entertainment as well as giving opportunities to new artists with open mic nights. Most notably one of longest weekly open mic nights at Magic City, helping break artists like Future, The Migos, & 2 Chainz.

Now in 2020, he is back to his first love: producing his own music projects.

Follow Whymen Grindin:

Instagram @whymen_grindin

Twitter @whymengrindin

Facebook