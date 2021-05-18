Widely Acclaimed Entertainer Y.LUCK Performs At Exclusive Sold Out Show For Females Only

Y.LUCK gave his female fans a treat with the performance of his album “Luck In A Truck.”

On May 15th, world class entertainer Y.LUCK proved once again that his style and creativity are not only unique, but also spot-on when it comes to a winning performance.

This amazing event was held at BB King’s, an upscale venue located in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter.

Y.LUCK performed songs from his brand new album Luck In A Truck.

While the album contains songs that are seemingly female focused, male fans have definitely approved the project.

The unique, female focused performance was packed to capacity and garnered but positive reviews.

While Luck In A Truck was slated to be a project fully focusing on a female audience, surprisingly enough, male fans are embracing it as well.

It is safe to say Y.LUCK has a hit on his hands – one that is certain to change the game as we know it.

From the acclaimed fan favorite “Wrong Text” to “Future Wilson,” this 8-track album has a tracklisting that is entirely dope.

Y.LUCK is an aspiring superstar who’s resume includes being an amazing lyricist, as well as an activist, producer, songwriter, director, actor, voiceover expert, and screenwriter.

He’s not just multifaceted, he has top-tiered talent in all of those areas. Working with the cream of the crop, he plans to continue those endeavors.

The visuals to his 2020 single “I Can’t Breathe Either” garnered over 12 million views and helped fuel important dialogue regarding police brutality, particularly against African-Americans.

Luck In A Truck is available on all major platforms.

Y.LUCK is currently spearheading a tour along with merchandise sales and much more. Follow him on social media:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ng/album/luck-in-a-truck/1564099491