Wisconsin Artist Armstrong Ransome Drops “Straight Abused” Visual

(AllHipHop Music)
Armstrong Ransome (formerly known as BLAX), is thrilled to announce the release of his new 4AR produced single, “Straight Abused,” via The God Degree Media. Together Armstrong Ransome and producer, 4AR, have been highly touted in Wisconsin area earning both the 2018 Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hip Hop Artist of the Year and the 2017 Radio Milwaukee Album of the Year nomination for their collaboration Be Well. The new track Straight Abused” marks their first studio release in nearly four years and features Armstrong Ransome gliding effortlessly over the hard-hitting sounds from 4AR. Check the video for “Straight Abused” by Armstrong Ransome via YouTube below below