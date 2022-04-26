With New Album Everything on Autopilot, Aaron Ball Continues to Make His Mark

With Aaron Ball’s new album Everything on Autopilot, he has shown a return to his roots in a major way.

Fans both nationally and internationally were pleasantly surprised when Aaron Ball announced the release of his newest album. Now, Aaron Ball has officially released his album, “Everything on Autopilot,” to streaming services across the globe. Fans and critics alike have embraced the project full stop, seeing Aaron Ball as a rising star.

Aaron Ball has had his hands in a number of projects, not only limited to music. But with his new album Everything on Autopilot, he has shown a return to his roots in a major way. With the ecstatic response from many of his fans, Aaron Ball looks to drop more music this year with an eye on a variety of projects in the future.

You can stream Aaron Ball’s latest album on Spotify or follow him on Instagram @AaronBall30