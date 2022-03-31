Wizard Lee Elevates All Artist He Works With

Ever since he was a young man growing up in Long Island, New York, Wizard Lee always dreamed of becoming a major influence on the music culture. He was infatuated by the production side of music and when he was in high school, he bought his own equipment so he could teach himself the art form. He would later go on to graduate from university with a degree in sound recording. After graduation, Wizard Lee set up an at-home studio and began cultivating his craft in order to become a world-class producer. Currently, Wizard Lee is an independent artist. He just recently dropped the biggest project of his career, “No Matter the Weather”.

This project contains twenty-five songs and hits a variety of musical genres. Wizard Lee created a docu-series attached to the project that you can watch on his YouTube channel. He will be releasing a new episode every Friday until its completion, as well as a plethora of music videos. In the past, Wizard Lee has worked with world-renowned artists YE, Tory Lanez, Akon, and A Boogie. The first award he received was a gold placard for his production work on “Gummo” by 6ix9ine and has since gone on to create multiple platinum records as well. When listening to his music Wizard Lee intends for his fans to create their own meaning to his music.

He hopes he can help inspire others and gets great enjoyment out of releasing his music to the public. In the future, Wizard Lee looks to continue doing what he loves and expand his reach within the music industry. The artist he inspires to work with most is 2kBaby. He believes that 2kBaby’s unique sound and his production work would create timeless music for multiple generations to enjoy. You can stream “No Matter the Weather’’ on Spotify and be sure to follow Wizard Lee’s Instagram for all announcements regarding future projects.