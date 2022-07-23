WMT Music Enlist Azaryah and Mega-Producer DLL for Summer Anthem “Strip”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Without a doubt independent record label, WMT Music has been having a great year and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. The record label’s previous release “Zeus” performed by Grenada’s Yung Pert with production from DLL out of DLL productionz quickly became a fan favorite. The song peaked at number 42 on the iTunes Hip-Hop charts and is starting to pick up on TikTok with videos being made daily using the song.

Summer is upon us and the label is gearing up to release “Strip” on August 5th. The song is performed by Trinidadian musician Azaryah formerly known as Flipo with production from DLL. Azaryah is no stranger to the music industry, to date, he has produced, collaborated, and written for various established artists such as Shensea, Major Lazer, Machel Montano, and Ravi B just to name a few. He has also been featured on Billboard for his collaboration with Major Lazer on “Love Life.” DLL also has a diverse catalog of music with major artists across a variety of genres and is no newcomer when it comes to putting out hit records.

We can expect the song to be available on major streaming platforms on August 5th.

Click the link to pre-save “Strip”

https://onerpm.link/467095056246

For more updates follow WMT Music, Azaryah, and DLL on Instagram:

WMT Music:

https://instagram.com/wmtmusicAzaryah:

https://instagram.com/azaryahofficialDLL:

https://instagram.com/dllpro1