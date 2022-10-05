Word Life Drops off the New Hit “Magic City”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Word Life aka the King of all Fresh has been working! He recently dropped off the new hit “Magic City” and has earned the respect of Fat Joe and many media outlets. Landing on the top 15 Uk iTunes Charts “Magic City” has been gaining steam by the day.

Word Life provides a next-level visual using Virtual Production with Dallas-based media company First Eye Media. Word Life is one of the most consistent artists and possesses a star power image and it is a matter of time before he is turning down label deals. Check out “Magic City” now.

IG: https://instagram.com/iamwordlife