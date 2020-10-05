World Premier Music Video: The Real Simba – Bounce

(AllHipHop Music)
Aiming high with every bit of energy and infectious sound design as any of the big hip hop anthems from the past 24 months, The Real Simba rides the wave with confidence and style.
Bounce offers precisely the rhythm and simple optimism its title implies, proving an easy go to for volume and carefree high energy.
Pouring through with a uniquely recognizable leading riff, a little nineties-esque in its character and simplicity, Bounce goes on to utilize vocal rhythm and personality, multiple layers of voice, to make up the bulk of this concise two-minute outburst.
The whole thing hits with impact and a decidedly professional finish, which allows those high volumes to really bring through the style and energy in an immersive way.
For the contemporary hip hop fan, The Real Simba ticks a lot of boxes. The clarity of his vocal sound is also pretty refreshing right about now. A worthy contender for 2020’s growing playlists.