DMV based hip hop artist Xanny Luck has been on a roll in 2022, releasing 3 new tracks already.

The creative recently dropped ‘Bubbly!’, another melodic smash to open up 2022. The single brings a melodic, new age vibe to the table with do date production and an energetic Xanny Luck vocal performance.

You can listen to Xanny Luck here:

You can follow Xanny Luck here:

https://instagram.com/askboutluck