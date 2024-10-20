Xzibit And Conor McGregor’s Collabo Is A Knockout!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Xzibit And Conor McGregor have formed a diabolical partnership with “Play This At My Funeral.”

Xzibit is back with, “Play This At My Funeral,” the lead single from his upcoming album King Maker. Set to drop early next year, this highly anticipated project has fans buzzing about his return. But this comeback has an extra twist—Xzibit is now backed by MMA icon Conor McGregor’s new label, Greenback Records. McGregor, who launched the label in July, has already signed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Xzibit on board, the momentum is undeniable.

In “Play This At My Funeral,” Xzibit wastes no time proving he’s still a force to be reckoned with. The gritty track reflects on his long journey since emerging in the late 1990s, showcasing his sharp, battle-hardened lyricism. His dope delivery and fire bars make it clear—Xzibit is back with a purpose.