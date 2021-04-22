Listen to “Lost” by Yasmeena, like right now!

Click the link below to stream “Lost” by Yasmeena right here right now! A lot of times we hear singers and we say “that is cool’ but it’s not everyday that you hear a singer and you say “WoW.” To Show Off Gang Music / EMPIRE Records artist Yasmeena is giving us that and so […]

Click the link below to stream “Lost” by Yasmeena right here right now!

A lot of times we hear singers and we say “that is cool’ but it’s not everyday that you hear a singer and you say “WoW.” To Show Off Gang Music / EMPIRE Records artist Yasmeena is giving us that and so much more in her music.

Her proud African American Palestinian Israeli heritage gives her a twist that is not only very intriguing but makes you want to hear more about her life and story.

Attending the Oakland school for the Arts has really shaped the direction of her music that she is creating.

The name of the record is “Lost” and it’s a banger for real. You will totally have this joint on repeat after the first listen.

Hear the Album Click here

Twitter: @Ymeena_

Instagram: @Y.meena_