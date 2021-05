Pulling up to a huge plush white mansion in ski masks YG and Mozzy rob actor De’aundre Bonds, who some Snowfall fans might remember as Skully. Fully strapped and ski masked up, the two Cali rappers tied up Skully and take what they want! From the cars to the jewelry to the money, YG and […]

Pulling up to a huge plush white mansion in ski masks YG and Mozzy rob actor De’aundre Bonds, who some Snowfall fans might remember as Skully. Fully strapped and ski masked up, the two Cali rappers tied up Skully and take what they want! From the cars to the jewelry to the money, YG and Mozzy have their way with Skully and his possessions. Watch to the end to see how it concludes! YG and Mozzy’s Kommunity Service album is available now for fans.