They on that gang ish and for this visual we are ridin with them because this thing goes CRAZY. Check it out as YG and Mozzy connect California for this banger to get the homies ready to ride on someone. This song might just be as “Dangerous” as it implies, someone might really get hurt to this song. All jokes aside though this song is on the Mozzy Records / 4Hunnid Records / EMPIRE release Kommunity Service and boy does it slap. Tune in below and make sure to stream that project.