YG Pays Homage to Slim 400 with “Miss My Dawgs” ft. Lil Wayne

Last week rap fans saw YG gift Lil Wayne a 4Hunnid chain on social media during the filming of their new collaborative video “Miss My Dawgs.” Now we get the actual video and more detail behind the song that has quickly developed into a bubbling hit as YG pays homage to his late friend and fellow West Coast emcee Slim 400.

Generating nearly 500k plays in just 4 days for YG, the two trade verses on a track that interpolates Lil Wayne’s song “I Miss My Dawgs” taken from his 2004 album Tha Carter.

YG’s I GOT ISSUES WAS A HUGE SUCCESS!

“Miss My Dawgs,” which is a brand new previously unreleased track, is the first new music from YG since the arrival of I GOT ISSUES in September, his highly personal sixth studio album, boasting features from Hip-Hop heavyweights including J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich, and more.

The new album has spun off a string of single + video releases, starting with “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo; “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA; and “Toxic,” which hit in August alongside an incredible performance for Berlin’s COLORSxSTUDIOS YouTube channel. The in-studio performance for “Alone” was followed by “Maniac” featuring Hit-Boy; and “I Dance” featuring Duki & Cuco.



For YG, who sur­passed the prestigious 10 billion career streams and over 2 billion Youtube Channel views earlier this year, I GOT ISSUES was his first studio album since My Life 4Hunnid (October 2020). That album debuted at #1 on the Rap Albums charts and hit Top 5 on the Billboard 200 albums. It spun off five breakout singles including “FTP,” which was released during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and became a social justice anthem for the movement.

Check out the song below and be sure to check out YG’s most recent I GOT ISSUES available now.