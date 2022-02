Multi-platinum Bompton-based rapper YG is not playing with “Scared Money.” The homie just passed 10 billion career streams and over 2 billion YouTube views. We imagine “Scared Money” will add to that total as this is the first new music from YG’s forthcoming sixth studio album PRAY FOR ME. The “Scared Money” video will make its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and on the Viacom Times Square billboards. Check this new joint with J Cole and Moneybagg Yo below: