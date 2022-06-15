YGR DJ is Becoming a Mainstream Artist 

YGR DJ’s sets the right tone for any occasion. With influences like The Weeknd, Asher, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and Drake

YGR DJ’s is an artist from La, with a refined sound that he classifies as being “energy,” whether that be upbeat energy or a “sad energy,” Mrronwright’s music offers a sense of introspection that resonates with the audience. YGR DJ, has proven his dedication to music as he crafts his sound, as seen in his latest release, “Commitment,” which although, fits his sound and discography, is a result of him “want[ing] to do something different instead of a typical club or twerk song, so [he] decided to do a slow record.” The by-product is a soulful narrative about the theme of commitment.

“Energy is a great word that I like to use when describing my music to new listeners because although it may be a more chill or bringing or even sad energy that I bring to each song my goal is to move the listener enough to make them a fan,” YGR DJ says. The track is reminiscent of Racin nonchalant slowed-down cadence yet features that “energy” we have come to expect from YGR DJ, featuring an introspective YGR DJ as he sets the mood and glides over the song, delivering smooth vocals that create the perfect vibe for being in your feelings or wanting to smoke and zone out.

YGR DJ’s sets the right tone for any occasion. With influences like The Weeknd, Asher, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and Drake, it is clear where YGR DJ picks up that mesmerizing cadence and flow, studying the greats and refining his sound, and setting the tone for what is to come shortly. His new song “Get Back” is landing him many label offers. Yet, the biggest takeaway he wants his fans to know is that his forthcoming project will be new and exciting.

“I want people to see who I am as an artist through my next album,” he says. “My first album was just to prove I could do it, but this second project is full of emotion and grit.”

