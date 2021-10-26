Yikemike Is the Go-to Producer for Hits and Launching Mainstream Careers

Becoming known as a prodigy out of Inland Empire, YikeMike’s status in the industry is reaching new heights of recognition and fame.

Inland Empire has on its hands, one of the best creatives in the music industry. Versed in producing, DJing, engineering, songwriting, graphic designing, and A&R, YikeMike is the complete package. His multi-talented abilities as a musician began from the early age of 12, creating beats from Magix Music Maker before leveling up to FL Studio. His ear for music was undeniable, and it only became more obvious as the melodies and chord progressions he pieces together built the foundation for hip-hop bangers of mainstream artists.

YikeMike was the mastermind behind Blueface’s “Next Big Thing” that even attracted compliments from Mr. OVO, Drizzy Drake. Giving Blueface the boost he needed earlier in his career, YikeMike came with the heat for another rising artist, AzChike, producing the beat for his single “Mmhmm.” Any doubts of him being the stimulus pack for artists wanting to get a hit single was squashed when he repeated his success rate with the production of “This S### Bang” for Morgen C. The beat features YikeMike’s unforgettable soothing melodic jazzy hard-hitting bass sound, perfect for chill vibes cruising, and having fun.

YikeMike has influenced the rise of upcoming talents he works with. West Coast fire like Blueface, turn up tracks like AzChike, or jazzy cuts like Morgen C, YikeMike has the beat to make it a classic. He’s the man with the plan, with the skills to back it up. Follow his journey from California legend to the international music guru.

Produced “Next Big Thing” by Blueface: https://youtu.be/zMrT_-kp9qg

Produced “Mmhmm” by AzChike: https://youtu.be/_tqijyOQcwU

Produced “This S### Bang” by Morgen C: https://youtu.be/yyd4HgDglwQ

