Ying Yang Twins and Lil Jon Deliver Another Hit With “Twerkin’ In The Mirror”

(AllHipHop Music)
Atlanta’s rap duo, the Ying Yang Twins (D-Roc + Kaine) have teamed back up with Grammy award winning hitmaker, Lil Jon, for their newest single “Twerkin In The Mirror,” out now. The single, produced by Lil Jon and his son Young Slade is released through Little Jonathan Inc. alongside SKAM Division; now available on Spotify, iTunes and across all streaming platforms.
The Ying Yang Twins and Lil Jon have proven to create iconic collaborations, which include multi-platinum records such as “Get Low,” “Salt Shaker,” and more. “Get Low” was a mainstay on multiple Billboard charts including the Hot 100, Rythmic Songs, Hot R&B/HipHop and Rap Airplay, as well as charting Top 10 globally and named one of the greatest songs in HipHop. Additionally, “Salt Shaker” also charted Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Rap Airplay and more as it peaked at #1 on the R&B/HipHop Airplay chart.