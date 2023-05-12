Memphis Rapper YNC Crashout Releases New Single “On The Wall”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“On The Wall” offers a raw, unfiltered glimpse into the world from YNC Crashout’s perspective, serving as a reminder of the power of music to tell stories and provoke thought.

Memphis-based rapper YNC Crashout has unveiled his latest single, a gritty, uptempo track titled “On The Wall,” which premiered alongside a compelling visual representation.

The single was produced by none other than Memphis Track Boy, a platinum-certified producer with a reputation for creating hits with some of the biggest names in the industry. With a track record that includes collaborations with Moneybagg Yo, Finesse2Tymes, Blac Youngsta, and Block Boy JB, among others, Memphis Track Boy’s involvement adds a layer of heat to the new release.

“On The Wall” delves into the realities of street life, featuring lyricism that captures the raw essence of the struggle and confrontations that often define this lifestyle. By employing an uptempo rhythm, YNC Crashout injects an unexpected vitality into the narrative, creating a juxtaposition that is both provocative and engaging.

Accompanying the song is a powerful music video directed by @ftystudios1, known for its ability to translate musical narratives into captivating visuals. The video complements the song’s themes, bringing to life the experiences shared in YNC Crashout’s lyrics. By spotlighting the Memphis landscape, the visuals further ground the narrative in the place YNC Crashout calls home.

YNC Crashout’s lyrical prowess and unique delivery have steadily cemented his place in the Memphis hip-hop scene. With “On The Wall,” the rapper continues to challenge the conventions of the genre while staying true to his roots.

The new single is a testament to YNC Crashout’s evolution as an artist, showcasing his ability to narrate complex stories with authenticity and flair. His collaboration with Memphis Track Boy ensures a high-quality product that matches the intensity of his lyricism, resulting in a track that resonates with listeners and stands up to repeat plays.