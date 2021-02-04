YNW Bortlen Brings The “ICEEE” To Florida In New Music Video

(AllHipHop Music)
Hailing from Florida and managed by 100K Management (King Von, YNW Melly, Hotboii), YNW Bortlen had an impressive run in 2020 with tens of millions of streams and widespread critical acclaim. But this Florida-based rapper YNW Bortlen isn’t freezing up as he drops a cold new single and music video entitled “Iceee.”
Going bar for bar in a cabin in the woods via the DrewFilmedIt directed visual, YNW Bortlen is iced out with a group of beautiful women while he raps, “Too much ice on my body for me, I’m ‘Sani / Water, drip drip, Fiji, Dasani.”
The track arrives months removed from “Moschino Bae,” which dropped towards the tail end of 2020. Not only did it rack up 600K YouTube views on the music video, but the track also managed to garner half-a-million streams across digital streaming platforms.
YNW Bortlen is currently preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated project via his label,with the promise to deliver a body of work that everyone can connect with and listen to at any time.