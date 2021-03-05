YNW Melly Drops “Thugged Out” With Kodak Black

(AllHipHop Music)
Today we get a new single from the currently incarcerated YNW Melly the 21-year old Florida rapper who has captivated raps fans with songs like “Murder On My Mind,” “Suicidal,” “Mixed Personalities (feat. Kanye West),” and “.223s (feat. 9lokknine)” to name a few. This is his first new song in nearly a year and it features an assist from fellow South Florida rapper Kodak Black. The feature by Kodak Black is the first pairing of these two artists on a song.
“Thugged Out” is YNW Melly’s first new release since the March 2020 remix of the triple-platinum song “Suicidal” featuring Juice WRLD. “Thugged Out” continues Melly’s development as an artist while still featuring his trademark combination of evocative lyrics and buoyant production.
Less than three years into his career, YNW Melly has accumulated 2 billion views on YouTube, and nearly 5.8 billion life-time streams across all DSPs yet he still faces the death penalty in Florida for reportedly allegedly killing his two friends and staging a fake drive by. Despite his court cases and being in jail, Melly has 15 gold and platinum certifications from RIAA, including five gold singles, two gold albums, five platinum singles, one double-platinum single, one triple-platinum single, and one quintuple-platinum single.
“Thugged Out” is now available on all major streaming platforms.