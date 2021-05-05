Young Deuces Returns With New Album “All I Ever Wanted Was An Opportunity

Young Deuces, of the veteran rap group Streetz-n-Young Deuces, just dropped his third studio album!

Milwaukee rapper Young Deuces just released his third studio album, All I Ever Wanted Was An Opportunity, an album that he calls the soundtrack of his life.

The album is fully produced by K. Mel Beatz and mixed & mastered by the Midwest legendary engineer Aderson ‘Lib’ Gonzalez, with features from Grafh, Michael Christmas, Dear Silas, Burgie Streetz, Eazy Hayes & Princess Beverly Ann.

The album walks you through the path of Young Deuces and him facing his flaws, self doubts, his wins, his highs and his lows all in one.

Follow Young Deuces on social media @Young_Deuces

