Young Fleedo Drops Visuals For “New Money”

Young Fleedo a Rap Artist (from Long Island, NY) a town called Bay Shore, the Artist has released a hit record “New Money” out now also dropped his first mixtape “My Struggle” Dropping Nov. 17th, The Artist comes from a struggle with a style & emotion he expresses thru his music, on his song New Money he explains how he comes from a struggle and how he’s out here making it on his own, with a drive and motive to get his craft out there and heard to the world & he resides outside Atlanta, GA back and forth to NYC as of now he’s tryna get more in tune on the music scene, he always had a passion for music since a teenager now 26 tryna take it more seriously after the loss of his mother back in September 2021 he’s fully motivated and ready for what the future holds.
wewantfleedo
IG: @YoungFleedo