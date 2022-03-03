Young Fresh- “I Gotta Crush” Pt. 2 Ft. Kirko Bangz & Tiffany Evans

The trap soul artist is certainly destined for continued success!

Rising star Young Fresh is South Carolina’s new musical frontrunner.

The multifaceted young phenom is taking the industry by storm with his versatility and unique style.

Inspired by some of the industry’s greats, Fresh discovered his love for music at a young age. He began his career in a group with his childhood best friend, but soon after realized the solo route was best for him.

After spending countless hours recording, Young Fresh finally released his debut mixtape, ‘Road to Fame Vol 1‘.

Years later, Fresh continued to perfect his craft, and grow his fan base, leading him to collaborate with various major artists.

He is now making his return with his highly-anticipated single, “I Gotta Crush Pt. 2.” The single features Kirko Bangz and Tiffany Evans, and is currently making its rounds with over 26,000 plays to date.

Take a listen below!