Young J $tacks Is Making Moves In The Connecticut Hip Hop Scene 

Young J $tacks have quickly become one of the most exciting upcoming artists out of Connecticut. Born in a Hispanic household, Young J $tacks were exposed to a wide variety of music growing up which has allowed him to create a diverse catalog of music.

The upcoming artist watched his single mother struggle to raise him and his brother which led him to drop out of school at an early age. Picking up the skill of being a barber, Young J $tacks also turned to the streets to make some quick money.

Fast forward years later, and the hip-hop artist has been doing his best with what he has. In 2010 the MC was shot in the head trying to defend his girlfriend’s sister from her abusive boyfriend. The experience gave Young J $tacks a new perspective on life.

https://instagram.com/young_jstacks860