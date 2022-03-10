Young Roddy Drops the Video for “Weed & Women” Ahead of the Release of New Solo Album, “Never Question God,” Tonight at Midnight

Across his career and within his music, Young Roddy has always maintained a level of authenticity that is refreshing and genuine, and it’s no different on “Never Question God.”

Babygrande Records releases Young Roddy’s video for “Weed & Women” ahead of his latest solo album, a delicately curated collection of the soulful sound for which he is known.

Young Roddy has been releasing music at a prolific rate. He’s released ten tracks as of December of last year, including singles with Killer Mike and Conway The Machine, as well as a seven-track EP. With the release of the Sergio Lorenzana-directed video for “Weed & Women,” Roddy keeps the momentum going as he gears up to drop his new album, “Never Question God.” Young Roddy is uniquely positioned in the rap game: he’ll release a slew of tracks with fast flows and hard-hitting drums, then tone it back to deliver heartfelt lyrics over slower, more melodic production. It is this balance that makes Young Roddy such an exciting artist to watch, which he exemplifies in “Never Question God.”

From front to back, the album paints a vivid picture of Young Roddy’s coming up. Despite Young Roddy discussing the hardships he’s faced, each track empowers its listeners – encouraging and motivating throughout the album. He experiments with different production, yet also delivers the patented soulful sound he created with Curren$y as they built the Jet Life movement from the ground up. Young Roddy steps into the limelight with his new album, and as such, he has tapped a few of the hottest artists in hip-hop for dynamic collaborations.

An exclusive album release party will take place tonight at the House of Blues in New Orleans, where Young Roddy will be performing alongside special guests Conway The Machine and Stove God Cooks. It is the first of several upcoming performances for Young Roddy, which also include SXSW and two shows with Curren$y on April 1st and 2nd in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Across his career and within his music, Young Roddy has always maintained a level of authenticity that is refreshing and genuine, and it’s no different on “Never Question God.” The album shows that Young Roddy still has the same penchant for irresistible flows and uncanny ability to create anthem-like hooks.

