Young Trap- ‘All My Life’

Young Trap returns with a new album!

Memphis rapper Young Trap returns with his 8th studio album ‘All My Life’ featuring the lead single “Pressure.”

This 10-song album was recorded by Tommy D Daugherty (Engineer for Death Row Records) in Los Angeles, CA and mixed by Bigg Dee (@Biggdee_901) in Memphis, TN.

‘All My Life’ also features production from Kutta, Banga the Producer, Heat on da Beat, Bizkit, and Hot Rod.

Take a listen to the project and check out the video for “Pressure” below.

