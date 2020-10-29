Your Old Droog Celebrates His Ukrainian Roots On New Track “Ukraine”

(AllHipHop Music)
After dropping three acclaimed albums in 2019, Your Old Droog is back with the new single “Ukraine,” his first official release of 2020.
Once again, the National Treasure is putting his personal story at the forefront, going even further than the themes of his latest collection Jewelry.
“My last project was about unapologetically claiming my heritage as a
Jew,” explains Droog. “This song is about embracing my Ukrainian and Eastern European roots.”
With powerful production supplied by Ewonee, the track finds YOD reflecting on his days growing up in Brooklyn as a Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine.
