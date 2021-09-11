Your Plugs Plug Helps You Focus Your Thoughts With “Think About You”

“Think About You” is a song that allows you to reflect on the person you care about the most. It focuses on providing the listener with an experience in which they may simply drift away in the peaceful sounds and beats.

Your Plugs Plug has surprised his fans yet again with his amazing new tune ”Think About You.” It is currently buzzing all over the internet, with more and more people streaming every day. It has broken most streaming platforms’ records.

Your Plugs Plug is a relative newcomer to the music industry. Nonetheless, he has become an overnight sensation with his music. That is a testament to his brilliance. So it’s not surprising that he has a lot of experience, making him someone to keep an eye on.

If you’re looking for an artist you’ve never heard of and want to enjoy a calm experience that also satisfies your need for music, Your Plugs Plug is your man. “Think About You” is one of three tracks on a three-song EP, the other two being “Feel Like” and “Need You.” Each of these songs is becoming increasingly popular with each passing day.