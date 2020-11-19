Youtube sensation Cyrus Dobre releases music video for “Bye Bye”

(AllHipHop Music)
Recording Artist Cyrus Dobre just released his latest music video for the track “Bye Bye” off his forthcoming EP project entitled “Next Level.” The visual piece is an electrifying neon circus directed by Roxana Baldovin, also known for her work with Queen Naija, Doja Cat, Ceeradi, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert and Trey Songz.
The song “Bye Bye” comes on the heels of his last music video release “Goin’ Up” featuring Tory Lanez which hit over 4 million Youtube views in August and showcased the singer’s ability to make hip hop music. Cyrus previously released songs with rappers Lil Pump and Lil Mosey and credits Michael Jackson and The Weeknd as influential to his growth as an artist.
Cyrus is one third of the Dobre Brothers and with 40 million followers across social media it’s easy to see how his music and witty banter has made him a Youtube sensation. Of his upcoming project Cyrus says, “It’s definitely new pop in its own way, it’s modern, edgy, and futuristic. It’s melodic and very go with the flow. Lots of good vibes.”
