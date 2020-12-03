Youtube Sensation, P2 Signs Up For Disrupt MGMT And New Release 

(AllHipHop Music)
With over three million subscribers on his YouTube channel, tagged P2isthename, P2 has become a social media sensation by posting interesting content for the entertainment of his teeming followers.
The Los Angeles, California-based influencer is known for making prank videos that are witty and funny, with themes such as, The Rich Family Gold Digger Experience, Would You Rather Date my Girlfriend or Sommer Ray, and My Duos Partner is a Fortnight Hacker.
Besides his profile as an influencer and entertainer, P2 is also a rising business tycoon and investor, who became a self-made millionaire by investing in stocks during the COVID-19 lockdown.
His growing fan base is expected to grow even more rapidly with this latest move.
The deal between P2 and Disrupt MGMT will see the talent management firm, which specializes in growth in the entertainment industry, promoting the works of P2 and stimulating the growth of his channel across multiple platforms, with the aim of swelling his fanbase and increasing the reach of his content.
According to the CEO of Disrupt MGMT, Katarina Schwab, the deal will also push P2 and his content deeper into the mainstream entertainment industry, creating more opportunities.
“This is about P2 finally getting into the traditional space after three years of working hard on YouTube,” Schwab said in a statement.