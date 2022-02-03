Yrnherby Serenades Lovers With His Latest Single, “By My Side”

Herby Pierre is the 21-year-old Canadian artist breaking barriers in the industry under his now widespread alias, Yrnherby. Coming up in the game, he gravitated to mainstream acts like 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Akon, Young Thug, and 2pac, among others. As their influences continued to weigh on his mind, his dreams of becoming a successful artist himself took root and soon would flourish.

Yrnherby worked on his craft, spending hours on a daily basis refining his sound until he unlocked a new level of versatility that brings out a deeper sense of connection in his music. His flows are never monotone, and his voice, while able to change styles over the beat, oftentimes creates magic with a melodic undertone in its delivery. Yrnherby has found a lane that is uniquely his and he has thrived ever since. With the release of his three songs within the past year, he has seen his catalog receive a massive boost, accumulating over 400,000 views and counting.

Celebrating his wins over the success of those releases, Yrnherby returned to creative mode to make another banger that would surpass even his previous milestones. The end result was the creation of his latest single, “BY MY SIDE.” The track is a fluent emotional single inspired by love and relationships. Its message is one of romance and intimacy for those who crave the attention and presence of their companion at their side. “BY MY SIDE” places Yrnherby’s talent on display, showing that he is, and will be a goat in the industry.

Since its release on 13/02/2021, “BY MY SIDE” has surpassed 120,000 views and is on pace to break even more ground. Be sure to follow Yrnherby on his way to the top and stream his latest single, “BY MY SIDE.”

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHqVTzUjLvq13BgRY3t4TKQ

Spotify:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/yrnherby/id1476099985

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yrnherby/