Yume Pushes Past Her Producer Only Boundary, Makes Debut With ‘Do It Better’

Rising producer and artist Yume is most known for her production work with some of the biggest acts in the world. Her most celebrated efforts include working on Chris Brown and Young Thug’s ‘Go Crazy’ and Drake’s ‘IMY2’ featuring Kid Cudi. Taking her experiences of being in music so young, the 15-year-old creative is now taking her shot as a vocalist.

Praised by Lil Kim as a mix between ‘Travis Scott and Aaliyah’ in both sound and personality, Yume is more than poised to make an impact right away. Yume just dropped a brand new single titled ‘Do It Better’ which includes both a visual and audio release. The single marks her debut on all major streaming platforms. In ‘Do It Better’ Yume showcases her versatility as an artist and ability to sit in between multiple different pitches and pockets of the beat.

The visual captures different performance scenes in a film-focused display of art. Yume has plans to release an EP Co-Produced by Lil Kim herself.

You can listen to the single here:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/do-it-better/1620565630?i=1620565643

You can watch the visual here:

You can follow the artist here:

https://instagram.com/yumeworldwide