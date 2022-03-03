Yung Cracka, an Upcoming Rapper, is Skyrocketing the TikTok Charts

With much success, Yung Craka continues dropping songs that were looked upon as gems including his hit single, “Buy U” released in 2019.

Yung Craka, an upcoming Irish rapper with a unique background and creative prowess made his debut in the industry at the age of 21. Becoming a recording artist was a dream come true for a young man living in the countryside with nothing but views and hopes. One day all of that changed as he embarked on his journey to becoming that which was thought to be impossible.

Growing up with musical influence from Joji and Kanye West, Yung Craka created his own lane in the industry which would ultimately land him the amazing opportunity to work with the renowned Shotgun Willy. After making strides to network with established artists to get more leverage in the game, Yung Craka reached out to Shotgun Willy and sent a song he was ready to release.

After hearing Yung Craka’s masterpiece, Willy decided to direct Yung Craka to delete the verses and offered to jump on the record himself. Skyrocketing the TikTok charts, their newly founded creation, “Oreo” climbed the charts bringing in massive exposure solidifying Yung Craka’s position in the industry.

With much success, Yung Craka continues dropping songs that were looked upon as gems including his hit single, “Buy U” released in 2019. Yung Craka is developing new songs as we speak gearing up for another major release in the near future.

