Yung Esckimo Never Broke Again [Visual]

YUNG ESCKIMO’s visuals have been virally streaming over the past 6 months; as he approaches the release of his debut project MAYBACH’s & MILLIONS. The Harlem, NY representative’s EP M&M will be readily available on all streaming platforms on 11-11-22. NEVER BROKE AGAIN has surpassed over a million looks within 6 weeks and the New York artist continues to push the envelope with high-quality motion pictures alongside director Starr Mazi.
Yung Esckimo says- He’s Coldest Rapper in theno City!
Never Broke Again:
