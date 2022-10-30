Yung Esckimo Never Broke Again [Visual]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

. NEVER BROKE AGAIN has surpassed over a million looks within 6 weeks

YUNG ESCKIMO’s visuals have been virally streaming over the past 6 months; as he approaches the release of his debut project MAYBACH’s & MILLIONS. The Harlem, NY representative’s EP M&M will be readily available on all streaming platforms on 11-11-22. NEVER BROKE AGAIN has surpassed over a million looks within 6 weeks and the New York artist continues to push the envelope with high-quality motion pictures alongside director Starr Mazi.

Yung Esckimo says- He’s Coldest Rapper in theno City!

Never Broke Again:

Social –

https://instagram.com/yungesckimo?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=