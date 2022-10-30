AllHipHop

Yung Esckimo Never Broke Again [Visual]

By: Brxton LeeCategory: Music

. NEVER BROKE AGAIN has surpassed over a million looks within 6 weeks

YUNG ESCKIMO’s visuals have been virally streaming over the past 6 months; as he approaches the release of his debut project MAYBACH’s & MILLIONS. The Harlem, NY representative’s EP M&M will be readily available on all streaming platforms on 11-11-22. NEVER BROKE AGAIN has surpassed over a million looks within 6 weeks and the New York artist continues to push the envelope with high-quality motion pictures alongside director Starr Mazi.

Yung Esckimo says-   He’s Coldest Rapper in theno  City!            

Never Broke Again:

Social –  

https://instagram.com/yungesckimo?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=