Yung Gwapa’s Moment Is Now With New Track “Jugg”

Yung Gwapa has a new track called “Jugg” and it also represents a comeback of sorts.

Yung Gwapa is Chicago’s very own talent who is determined to not only advance his music career but also advance the rap game. Yung Gwapa’s latest power move with dropping his single, “Jugg,” successfully broke his 3-year musical hiatus. “Jugg” is a trap anthem that undoubtedly steers his career back in the right direction for this multifaceted businessman. Gwapa is currently acting and writing films, advancing his clothing line titled Richigh The Brand, and managing his label BLACK HEART Music Group, including rising artist GSambo. Yung Gwapa is a certified executive who has plans to grow his career to new heights.

One could compare Yung Gwapa’s inspirations from the accomplishments of P Diddy, Gucci Mane, Nipsey Hustle, and Young Dolph to how he plans to move his career in the future.

Yung Gwapa is currently preparing for an upcoming 25 episode series featuring BLACK HEART Music group artists and his forthcoming album “NO” that is projected to release in late March-early April.

“I used to write poetry in middle school, then I turned my poetry into rap,” expressed Yung Gwapa. “In my music, you can expect growth, hunger, passion, and real authenticity.”

